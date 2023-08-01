Left Menu

Italian government plans to tackle taxi shortage

The Italian government said on Tuesday it would act to improve taxi services after the country's antitrust authority (AGCM) said it was looking into problems raised by tourists and residents of major cities. Over the last few months, reports have multiplied of severe taxi shortages in cities, such as Rome, resulting from a long-standing failure to increase the number of licences despite surging demand.

01-08-2023
  • Italy

The Italian government said on Tuesday it would act to improve taxi services after the country's antitrust authority (AGCM) said it was looking into problems raised by tourists and residents of major cities.

Over the last few months, reports have multiplied of severe taxi shortages in cities, such as Rome, resulting from a long-standing failure to increase the number of licences despite surging demand. In a sign of how seriously the problem was being taken, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's office said the government would address the issue in the coming days.

It promised a solution based on "efficiency and transparency for customers, fairness for taxi drivers and respect for the rules of the market". The antitrust AGCM said several "critical issues" had emerged in Rome as well as in Milan and Naples, with problems for customers related to waiting times, acceptance of card payments and the correct use of taxi meters.

The authority has requested data on industry parameters, such the number of available licences and cars, from taxi firms and from the municipalities of the three cities in question. Taxi drivers are a powerful lobby in Italy. In part through aggressive strike action, they have previously resisted local and national government attempts to increase competition in the sector.

They have managed to restrict the scope of Uber operations in the country, saying they posed a safety risk to customers.

