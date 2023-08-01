Austria's RBI aims for Russian spin-off by end-2023

Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International, the largest Western lender still operating in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, is aiming for a spin-off of its business there by the end of 2023, its chief executive Johann Strobl said. The European Central Bank has been pressing RBI to unwind its highly profitable Russian business. And while the Austrian bank has long said it is working on a solution, it has delayed plans to leave Russia, Reuters reported previously.

Strobl told analysts on Tuesday that while a sale is still "equally" on the table, RBI was striving for the spin-off and was in touch with regulators. A previous goal of spinning the Russian business off by the end of September was "unlikely". However, he also said that RBI was "a little more advanced" with a sale than a spin-off, which is more complicated.

"We are as committed as ever before to reaching a solution." The update came as RBI posted a 9% rise in profit at its operations in Russia during the first half of 2023, while the broader group's profit fell 24%.

Profit after tax in Russia in the first six months was 685 million euros ($753 million), up from 630 million a year earlier, with RBI pointing to rises in net interest income and higher income from fees and commissions. Even though its Russian business has contributed significantly to group profit, earnings in Russia stay with the local subsidiary because of sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

On Tuesday, RBI also said that the number of both staff and customers increased in Russia during the first half of 2023. Critics of Western companies continuing to operate in Russia say taxes paid to the Russian budget directly contribute to Moscow's war effort.

To that end, Russia plans to levy a one-off windfall tax on big business, aimed at raising 300 billion roubles ($3.3 billion), targeting excess profits. Raiffeisen said on Tuesday it expects to pay up to 100 million euros in additional tax. Some sectors, including oil, gas and coal, are exempt from the tax, while companies can reduce the size of the bill with early payment. The new law has won parliamentary approval and is expected to come into force in January 2024.

RBI also faces pressure from Washington and has answered questions from U.S. sanctions authority the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), Strobl said. RBI said its group net profit in the second quarter was 578 million euros, down from 1.27 billion euros a year earlier. Analysts had expected profit of 584 million euros, according to a consensus published by RBI.

The year-earlier figure was boosted by a gain from the sale of its Bulgarian subsidiary. ($1 = 0.9094 euros) ($1 = 90.8825 roubles) (Editing by Maria Sheahan, Kirsten Donovan, Miranda Murray and Alexander Smith)

