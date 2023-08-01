Left Menu

J-K: Air force chopper airlifts private chopper near Amarnath cave

A military transport helicopter Tuesday came to the rescue of a private operator providing heli-services for the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims after its single-engine copter developed some snag at the Panchtarni helipad of the pilgrimage, officials said. As a result of the removal of the AS-350 helicopter, the Panchtarni helipad has been made available for use during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, they added.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-08-2023 18:51 IST
J-K: Air force chopper airlifts private chopper near Amarnath cave
A military transport helicopter Tuesday came to the rescue of a private operator providing heli-services for the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims after its single-engine copter developed some snag at the Panchtarni helipad of the pilgrimage, officials said. A Mi 17 V5 helicopter of the Air Force successfully recovered an AS-350 helicopter operated by a private operator from the Panchtarni helipad, the officials said. They said the challenging mission involved a complex underslung operation from a helipad located at a dizzying elevation of 11500 ft.

After lifting the underslung helicopter, the Mi-17 V5 pilots had to skilfully manoeuvre within steep and narrow gorges in the vicinity of the Amarnath cave shrine, with a very limited margin for error, the officials said. The crew displayed immaculate planning, systematic preparation and exceptional flying skills in recovering the damaged helicopter, they said. As a result of the removal of the AS-350 helicopter, the Panchtarni helipad has been made available for use during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, they added.

