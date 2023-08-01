Left Menu

GST Council to virtually meet tomorrow, discuss taxation on online gaming

A meeting of the GST Council is set to be held on Wednesday via videoconferencing, where the members will discuss and take a final call on the proposal to levy 28 per cent GST on online gaming, casinos and horse racing, finance ministry officials told ANI.

ANI | Updated: 01-08-2023 19:10 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 19:10 IST
GST Council to virtually meet tomorrow, discuss taxation on online gaming
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A meeting of the GST Council is set to be held on Wednesday via videoconferencing, where the members will discuss and take a final call on the proposal to levy 28 per cent GST on online gaming, casinos and horse racing, finance ministry officials told ANI. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who heads the Council, will chair the meeting.

At July 11 meeting, the GST Council decided to levy a uniform 28 per cent tax on full face value for online gaming, casinos and horse racing. The members, at tomorrow's meeting, will discuss to approve the changes proposed in the GST law.

A Group of Ministers (GoM) was constituted to look into the issues related to taxation on casinos, horse racing and online gaming. The GoM submitted its first report in June 2022 and it was placed before the GST Council in its 47th GST Council meeting wherein, it was decided that the GoM may relook into all the issues once again. The GoM submitted its report and it was placed before the recently held 50th GST Council meeting. The GoM, in its second report, recommended that since no consensus could be reached on whether the activities of online gaming, horse racing and casinos should be taxed at 28 per cent on the full-face value of bets placed and left it on the GST Council to decide.

Goods and Services Tax was introduced in the country with effect from July 1, 2017. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023