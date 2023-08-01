Inclusion of govt bonds in JP Morgan global index can attract USD 200 bln fund inflows: Report

Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) The inclusion of government bonds in the JP Morgan global bond index can potentially help in attracting USD 150-200 billion of foreign fund inflows in the medium term, says a Wall Street brokerage.

According to a Bank of America Securities report, at around 1 per cent, India has the lowest foreign ownership of the government bonds among its emerging market peers.

The much-delayed inclusion in the JP Morgan government bond index can lead to better fund inflows and which in turn can release lot of money from the banks' mandatory SLR (Statutory Liquidity Ratio) holdings, it added.

According to the report, despite being a major emerging market, India remains the most under-owned market by foreign investors.

Following the example of other emerging markets, it said opening up of local bond markets further to foreign investors can potentially see USD 150-200 billion inflows over the medium term if it draws more active flows over time and other indices follow suit.

The brokerage said it expects the inclusion to happen sooner than later.

JP Morgan will be reviewing the index next month, raising expectations of India's inclusion in the global indices, the report said and noted that lack of comments from the government indicates little need or political will to make additional concessions this year.

Foreign investors have been increasing their interest in India for many months now and the need for further diversification of index constituents may lead to the index providers going ahead with inclusion, despite frequently cited operational difficulties for smaller investors.

The optimism of the brokerage firm comes from the increase in the securities under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) to more than USD 380 billion, which is enough to get a final weight of 10 per cent.

Thus, the direct passive flows may total USD 24 billion based on indexed AUM (Assets Under Management) at around USD 240 billion.

The increased fund inflows can increase the government's ability to maintain a slow pace of fiscal consolidation over the next few years without worrying about higher borrowing costs.

If the government sticks to the medium-term fiscal framework, then supply-demand balance for bonds can improve materially and banks' would be able to free up balance sheet for lending to the private sector, the report said.

