Euro zone yields rise tracking US Treasuries after data fails to inspire

Euro zone government bonds started the month with Germany's 10-year yield up on the day, shrugging off the latest signs of stress across Europe's manufacturing sector. Slightly lower euro zone inflation data and better-than- expected euro zone economic growth figures released a day earlier also had done little to jolt bond markets out of their recent range.

Later in the session euro area borrowing costs tracked moves in U.S. Treasury yields, which rose as investors positioned for the Treasury's refunding announcement on Wednesday and anticipated more economic resilience, despite data on Tuesday showing a slowdown in activity. Mohit Kumar, chief financial economist Europe at Jefferies, said markets were illiquid as many investors were taking a summer break.

"We still have key macro events this week (BoE decision and US payroll data), but market seems content in its view that the central banks are close to the end of their rate hiking policy," he said. A rapid rise in central bank interest rates in the last 12 months has left government bonds under pressure.

European Central Bank President, Christine Lagarde speaking after the ECB's July meeting, however, raised the possibility the bank would not hike rates again in September. The yield on the 10-year German Bund, the benchmark for the euro zone, was up 6 basis points (bps) at 2.53%, and Italy's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the European periphery rose 8.5 bps to 4.20%.

The day's main scheduled release in Europe showed manufacturing activity across the euro zone contracted in July at the fastest pace since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in 2020, matching earlier flash readings. Complicating the picture, German unemployment fell unexpectedly in July, showing resilience in the labour market.

The shorter end of the European curve was little changed. The German two-year yield was up one bp at 3.21% and the Italian two-year yield up 1.5 bps at 3.72%.

