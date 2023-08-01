Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-08-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 21:34 IST
Maharashtra: Couple ends life in Ulhasnagar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A married couple allegedly committed suicide in Ulhasnagar town of Thane district on Tuesday, police said. Nandkumar Nanavare and Urmila Nanavare, both around 40 years old, jumped from the terrace of their two-storey bungalow around noon, said an official of Vitthalwadi police station. While Nandkumar died on the spot, his wife died while being treated at a hospital, he said. The cause of the suicide was being probed and so far no suicide note has been recovered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

