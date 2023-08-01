Left Menu

DGCA clears IndiGo's flights to Almaty from Sep 5

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 21:46 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 21:36 IST
DGCA clears IndiGo's flights to Almaty from Sep 5
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Aviation regulator DGCA has approved IndiGo's plans to start flight services to Almaty in Kazakhstan.

The country's largest airline by domestic market share has embarked on an ambitious international expansion.

In February, the carrier announced plans to start direct flights to six overseas destinations -- Nairobi (Kenya), Jakarta (Indonesia), Tbilisi (Georgia), Baku (Azerbaijan), Tashkent (Uzbekistan) and Almaty (Kazakhstan).

''DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) has approved operations of IndiGo from Delhi to Almaty with effect from September 5, 2023,'' a senior official said on Tuesday.

The airline is set to commence the Mumbai-Nairobi route this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

