Vistara plane suffers engine damage after being hit by ground service equipment at Mumbai airport

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-08-2023 22:49 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 22:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A Vistara Airbus A320 neo aircraft on Tuesday suffered engine damage after it was hit by a towing tractor at Mumbai airport, according to a source.

The plane, which was scheduled to operate a flight from Mumbai to Kolkata, has been grounded and is undergoing necessary checks and repair.

One of the engines of the aircraft suffered extensive damage after being hit by the towing tractor, the source said.

''While on ground, Vistara aircraft operating flight UK 775 from Mumbai to Kolkata on August 1, 2023 got hit by a ground service equipment, causing damage to one of the engines,'' a Vistara spokesperson said in a statement.

The aircraft is undergoing necessary checks and repair, the spokesperson added.

In the meantime to minimise inconvenience to the customers, the spokesperson said an alternate aircraft was immediately arranged.

