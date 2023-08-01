Left Menu

Plans afoot to open 5 more sub-registrar offices in Delhi

The stamp duty charged for documentation is a major source of revenue for the government.Some of the sub-registrar offices have heavy workloads due to thousands of registrations of properties and other such official work.

In view of the mounting workload and increased property registrations, the Delhi government is gearing up to open five more sub-registrar offices in the city, officials said Tuesday.

Presently there are 22 sub-registrar offices in the city and the number will increase to 27 after new offices are opened, they said.

''The revenue department has sent a proposal for opening five more sub-registrar offices to the minister concerned Atishi. If accepted, the new offices will help reduce workload on the existing offices and speed up property registration,'' a senior Delhi government official said.

It has been also proposed to hire workforce to handle the helpdesk at the sub-registrar offices to facilitate the people in completing documentation.

The sub-registrar offices of revenue department at district level are responsible for registration of properties bought and sold, deeds and gifts involving substantial amounts. The stamp duty charged for documentation is a major source of revenue for the government.

Some of the sub-registrar offices have heavy workloads due to thousands of registrations of properties and other such official work. The five sub-registrar offices which are proposed to be opened include Janakpuri, Model Town and Kashmere Gate where there is heavy workload.

New sub-registrar offices can be created under the Registration Act, 1908 which governs the registration of documents. The existing sub-registrar offices registered 2.33 lakh documents in 2020. The number increased to 3.33 lakh in 2021 and 3.69 lakh in 2022, officials added.

