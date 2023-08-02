US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq start August lower ahead of busy earnings week

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) *

By Echo Wang Aug 1 (Reuters) -

The S&P 500 fell on Tuesday, the first day of a historically weak month, as investors awaited U.S. jobs data and major companies' earnings reports later this week. "It (August) is just a very illiquid period," said Scott Ladner, chief investment officer of Horizon Investments. "It might just because there's just a lack of staffing on the desk to really drive prices."

U.S. equities ended July on a strong footing, boosted by better-than-expected earnings, and hopes of a soft landing for the economy that has stayed strong in the face of tighter credit conditions while inflation has cooled. The benchmark S&P 500 hit a 16-month high on Monday, and is less than 5% away from breaching its record high closing level notched on Jan. 3, 2022.

Keeping a lid on the Dow's losses, Caterpillar added 8.4% as the global economic bellwether reported a rise in second-quarter profit, though it warned of a sequential fall in current-quarter sales and margins. Uber dropped 6.3% after the ride-hailing company missed second-quarter revenue expectations.

Among pharmaceutical heavyweights, Pfizer edged lower in choppy trading after the drugmaker's quarterly revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations, hit by declining sales of its COVID-19 products. U.S. second-quarter earnings are now expected to fall 5.9% from a year earlier, Refinitiv data on Tuesday showed, compared with a 7.9% decline estimated a week earlier.

U.S. manufacturing appeared to have stabilized at weaker levels in July as new orders gradually improved, while a survey showed factory employment dropped to a three-year low, suggesting that layoffs were accelerating. Shares of megacap growth companies such as Tesla and Amazon.com, whose valuations drop when borrowing costs rise, fell as the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield climbed over 4%.

Arista Networks jumped 19.2% as the network gear maker forecast quarterly revenue above estimates after delivering better-than-expected results. At 2:20 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.56 points, or 0.25%, to 35,650.09, the S&P 500 lost 7.42 points, or 0.16%, at 4,581.54 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 38.83 points, or 0.27%, to 14,307.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line sank 13.5% after it forecast third-quarter profit below estimates, citing higher costs. JetBlue Airways tumbled 8.4% after lowering its annual profit forecast, citing a hit from the termination of its revenue-sharing deal with American Airlines.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a 2.36-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.80-to-1 ratio favored decliners. The S&P 500 posted 22 new 52-week highs and three new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 71 new highs and 60 new lows.

