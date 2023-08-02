Left Menu

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq start August lower ahead of busy earnings week

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Uber sees quarterly operating profit above estimates * Caterpillar hits record high on margin forecast, upbeat results * ISM Manufacturing PMI at 46.4 in July vs est 46.8 * Indexes: Dow up 0.25%, S&P down 0.16%, Nasdaq down 0.27% (Updated at 2:20 p.m. ET/6:20 p.m. GMT) By Echo Wang Aug 1 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 fell on Tuesday, the first day of a historically weak month, as investors awaited U.S. jobs data and major companies' earnings reports later this week.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2023 00:16 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 00:16 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq start August lower ahead of busy earnings week

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) *

Uber sees quarterly operating profit above estimates *

Caterpillar hits record high on margin forecast, upbeat results *

ISM Manufacturing PMI at 46.4 in July vs est 46.8 *

Indexes: Dow up 0.25%, S&P down 0.16%, Nasdaq down 0.27% (Updated at 2:20 p.m. ET/6:20 p.m. GMT)

By Echo Wang Aug 1 (Reuters) -

The S&P 500 fell on Tuesday, the first day of a historically weak month, as investors awaited U.S. jobs data and major companies' earnings reports later this week. "It (August) is just a very illiquid period," said Scott Ladner, chief investment officer of Horizon Investments. "It might just because there's just a lack of staffing on the desk to really drive prices."

U.S. equities ended July on a strong footing, boosted by better-than-expected earnings, and hopes of a soft landing for the economy that has stayed strong in the face of tighter credit conditions while inflation has cooled. The benchmark S&P 500 hit a 16-month high on Monday, and is less than 5% away from breaching its record high closing level notched on Jan. 3, 2022.

Keeping a lid on the Dow's losses, Caterpillar added 8.4% as the global economic bellwether reported a rise in second-quarter profit, though it warned of a sequential fall in current-quarter sales and margins. Uber dropped 6.3% after the ride-hailing company missed second-quarter revenue expectations.

Among pharmaceutical heavyweights, Pfizer edged lower in choppy trading after the drugmaker's quarterly revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations, hit by declining sales of its COVID-19 products. U.S. second-quarter earnings are now expected to fall 5.9% from a year earlier, Refinitiv data on Tuesday showed, compared with a 7.9% decline estimated a week earlier.

U.S. manufacturing appeared to have stabilized at weaker levels in July as new orders gradually improved, while a survey showed factory employment dropped to a three-year low, suggesting that layoffs were accelerating. Shares of megacap growth companies such as Tesla and Amazon.com, whose valuations drop when borrowing costs rise, fell as the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield climbed over 4%.

Arista Networks jumped 19.2% as the network gear maker forecast quarterly revenue above estimates after delivering better-than-expected results. At 2:20 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.56 points, or 0.25%, to 35,650.09, the S&P 500 lost 7.42 points, or 0.16%, at 4,581.54 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 38.83 points, or 0.27%, to 14,307.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line sank 13.5% after it forecast third-quarter profit below estimates, citing higher costs. JetBlue Airways tumbled 8.4% after lowering its annual profit forecast, citing a hit from the termination of its revenue-sharing deal with American Airlines.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a 2.36-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.80-to-1 ratio favored decliners. The S&P 500 posted 22 new 52-week highs and three new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 71 new highs and 60 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; J&J shares on track for biggest daily drop in 3 years on talc setback and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
3
Man killed in attack on Gurugram mosque, third death in Haryana violence

Man killed in attack on Gurugram mosque, third death in Haryana violence

 India
4
Indian Icon Awards 2023 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP In Association with GCCR at Hotel Vivanta Dwarka, New Delhi

Indian Icon Awards 2023 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP In Associa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023