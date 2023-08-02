China Eastern flies second C919 jet for commercial flight - flight tracker app

A second C919, China's homegrown narrow-body passenger jet, has been put into commercial operation by China Eastern Airlines on Wednesday, according to flight tracker app VariFlight.

The flight landed in southwestern China's city of Chengdu at 10:31 a.m. local time (0231 GMT) after departing from Shanghai, data from the app showed.

