Man killed after bus overturns in MP's Dewas district

Some of the bus passengers also received minor injuries, Sonkatch police station in-charge Neeta Derwal said.The bus, going to Indore from Jabalpur, overturned after its driver lost control over the wheels, she said.The man and his son standing on the roadside were injured seriously after getting trapped under the bus, the official said.They were rushed to hospital in Dewas where Radheshyam Sharma 47 died during treatment.

02-08-2023
A man was killed and his son injured after they got trapped under a bus as it overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place when the man and his son were standing on a roadside near Pushpgiri, located about 25 km from the district headquarters, under Sonkatch police station limits, an official said. Some of the bus passengers also received minor injuries, Sonkatch police station in-charge Neeta Derwal said.

The bus, going to Indore from Jabalpur, overturned after its driver lost control over the wheels, she said.

The man and his son standing on the roadside were injured seriously after getting trapped under the bus, the official said.

They were rushed to hospital in Dewas where Radheshyam Sharma (47) died during treatment. His son Arpan Sharma (19) was undergoing treatment, the official said. The bus driver and conductor fled from the spot and efforts were on to trace them, Derwal said.

