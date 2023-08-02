Left Menu

Railways taking measures to ensure security of passengers: Vaishnaw

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 12:58 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 12:52 IST
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Indian Railways is taking all measures to ensure the safety and security of passengers and has installed CCTV systems at 866 railway stations, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

The Railway Minister also informed Lok Sabha that special arrangements, including special Railway Protection Force (RPF) deployment, are in place at railway stations that are near border areas.

CCTV has become an intelligent unit and such systems are there in 866 railway stations. Their deployment has resulted in a positive impact in terms of rescuing children who are being trafficked, protecting women passengers and helping aged people, the minister said.

Responding to queries related to CCTV systems at railway stations, Vaishnaw said various initiatives have been taken and stressed that cyber security is important when it comes to Internet Protocol (IP)-based CCTV systems.It needs to be ensured that such systems are not compromised, he added.

IP-based video surveillance system is a digitised and networked version of Closed Circuit Television (CCTV).

