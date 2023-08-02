Left Menu

UK and German leaders discuss 'concerning situation' in Niger

"The UK and Germany have both condemned the recent attempts to undermine democracy, peace and stability in the country." France and a number of European countries have been flying their citizens out of the West African nation with military planes after a coup last week.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-08-2023 17:25 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 16:19 IST
UK and German leaders discuss 'concerning situation' in Niger
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned what they called recent attempts to "undermine democracy, peace and stability" in Niger, a statement from Sunak's office said on Wednesday.

"The Prime Minister and Chancellor Scholz discussed the concerning situation in Niger," a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement after a military junta ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and his government. "The UK and Germany have both condemned the recent attempts to undermine democracy, peace and stability in the country."

France and a number of European countries have been flying their citizens out of the West African nation with military planes after a coup last week. The German foreign ministry on Tuesday urged its nationals in Niger to take up an offer from the French authorities to join their

evacuation flights. Britain, which has advised against all travel to the country, has requested that its citizens wishing to leave Niger to register their presence as soon as possible and remain indoors.

"The Prime Minister welcomed our shared efforts to uphold stability and protect our nationals in Niger," the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; J&J shares on track for biggest daily drop in 3 years on talc setback and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023