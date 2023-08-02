Left Menu

Three killed in accident in Rajasthan's Karauli

Three people were killed and one injured in a collision between a car and a truck in Rajasthans Karauli district on Wednesday, police said. The victims were on their way to Sarmathura from Karauli when the accident occurred in the Masalpur area, they said. Rajkumari 19, who suffered injuries, has been admitted to the district hospital, the police said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-08-2023 16:52 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 16:52 IST
Three people were killed and one injured in a collision between a car and a truck in Rajasthan's Karauli district on Wednesday, police said. The victims were on their way to Sarmathura from Karauli when the accident occurred in the Masalpur area, they said. The victims have been identified as Shakeek (32), Chotu Meena (26) and Amit Meena (25). Rajkumari (19), who suffered injuries, has been admitted to the district hospital, the police said.

