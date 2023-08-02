Large fire hits industrial zone in Iranian city of Doroud

A large fire broke out in an industrial zone in Iran's southwestern city of Doroud, state media reported on Wednesday.

"A fire occurred in the tanks of the Gohar petro-refinery Industrial Zone in Doroud, injuring two people who were hospitalised," an official from Lorestan provincial authority said. Sixteen fire trucks were dispatched to tackle the blaze, whose cause was unknown.

