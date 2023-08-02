Royal Green Realty Launches SCO Project - Courtyard 37D, in Gurugram with Investment of Rs. 60 Crore

NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 2: NCR-based Royal Green Realty has launched its Shop-cum-Office (SCO) project Courtyard 37D in Gurugram's one of the most promising sectors, Sector 37D. Sprawling over 1.5 lakh sq. ft., the project offers exclusive built-up plots. The project with its expansive range of plot sizes and a remarkable allowance for development up to 4 floors with a basement, offers unparalleled scale, space, and prominence for businesses. To be developed in two phases, the company will complete the project by 2025 with an investment of over Rs 60 crore through internal accrual. HRERA has been received for Phase I of the project which is close to Dwarka Expressway and offers exclusive built-up plots.

Strategically located, the project offers a catchment area consisting of more than 20,000 families in the vicinity. The catchment area includes several residential areas nearby, such as Sector 37C, Sector 37B, Sector 10A, and Sector 9A. These residential neighbourhoods contribute to the potential customer base for commercial projects in the area. The industrial and business hubs including Udyog Vihar can attract a workforce that may require various commercial services. Also, Sector 37D has convenient access to Dwarka Expressway, a major transportation corridor connecting Gurugram to Dwarka in Delhi; this connectivity can bring in commuters and residents from both Gurugram and Delhi, expanding the catchment area. Talking about the scope of SCO in Gurugram, Yashank Wason, MD, Royal Green Realty, said, "Gurugram is a thriving business and commercial hub located near the national capital, Delhi. It attracts numerous businesses, both national and international, due to its proximity to major transportation networks and the presence of established corporate offices. As Gurugram continues to develop and expand, there is a growing demand for commercial spaces. SCO properties provide an attractive option for businesses looking for combined retail and office space in one location. We chose 37D for our project as the location has the potential for good returns on investment. The demand for commercial spaces and the growth prospects here make Courtyard 37D an attractive investment option."

The Shop-cum-Office (SCO) concept is a prevalent commercial property format in India, particularly in regions like Gurugram. SCO developments typically consist of multi-storey buildings where the ground floor is designated for commercial shops, while the upper floors are utilized as office spaces. SCO properties offer a unique blend of retail and office spaces, catering to various businesses and their requirements. The company is developing more than 4 lakh sq. ft. in Gurugram. Recently, Royal Green Realty launched residential township project - Royal Green County - in Bahadurgarh, Haryana. Spread across 40 acres of land in the residential sector 40 of Bahadurgarh, the project has villas, floors, and plots; and SCO in the adjoining 3 acres. The project involves the construction of 5.5 million square feet of space in the National Capital Region. Strategically located a few minutes away from Delhi, the project is close to UER2, 30 minutes to the airport, and 40 minutes to Gurugram. The commercial is named Courtyard 40 – Market Place, which will be the first organised market of Bahadurgarh.

