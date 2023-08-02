Left Menu

Eight-year-old schoolgirl dies, father injured after being hit by bus in Hyderabad

An eight-year-old girl died while her father was injured after a school bus allegedly hit the scooter they were travelling on here on Wednesday, police said. The incident happened when the girl, a Class 2 student, was on her way to the school on the two-wheeler driven by her father, they said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-08-2023 19:13 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 19:13 IST
Eight-year-old schoolgirl dies, father injured after being hit by bus in Hyderabad
  • Country:
  • India

An eight-year-old girl died while her father was injured after a school bus allegedly hit the scooter they were travelling on here on Wednesday, police said. The incident happened when the girl, a Class 2 student, was on her way to the school on the two-wheeler driven by her father, they said. The bus driver was allegedly driving the vehicle at high speed and in a negligent manner. The bus hit the scooter from behind resulting in the father and daughter falling on the road, police said.

The girl came under the rear wheel of the bus and died on the spot while her father suffered a fracture in his hand and has been admitted to a hospital, a police official attached to Bachupally police station said.

The bus driver was taken into custody, he said.

Asked about some reports that the scooter skid after hitting a pothole on the road that led to both the girl and her father falling on the road, the official said that based on preliminary investigation, the accident happened due to the ''overspeeding and negligent'' driving of the bus driver.

Police said they were also verifying CCTV footage and further investigations were on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • CCTV

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023