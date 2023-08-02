Left Menu

IndiGo to set up LLP for venture capital investments

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 19:18 IST
IndiGo to set up LLP for venture capital investments
  • Country:
  • India

InterGlobe Aviation will set up a venture capital arm to make investments in early stage companies that are into aviation, consumer and allied sectors.

The board of the company, the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, approved the incorporation of a Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) for venture capital investments on Wednesday.

IndiGo's Chief Financial Officer Gaurav Negi said it will be going for regulatory approvals for setting up the LLP and that internal discussions are happening about the possible investments.

He said the LLP will be set up with an initial investment of Rs 7 crore.

''We are getting into venture capital arm side where we will be making early stage investments in early stage companies...,'' he said during a call with analysts after announcing the company's June quarter financials.

The LLP will focus on ''investment in startups operating in aviation, consumer and allied sectors such as travel & lifestyle, hospitality and transportation,'' a regulatory filing said.

IndiGo, which is the country's largest carrier with a domestic market share of more than 63 per cent, is expanding its operations and recently placed an order for 500 planes with Airbus. The airline has an outstanding aircraft order book of nearly 1,000 aircraft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023