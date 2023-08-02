Left Menu

Two Vande Bharat trains given stoppages at Thane and Kalyan stations: Central Railway

Vande Bharat Express trains from CSMT in Mumbai to Shirdi and Solapur will halt at Thane and Kalyan stations from August 4, the Central Railway said.The CSMT-Shirdi Sainagar Vande Bharat train will arrive at Thane station at 649 AM and depart after two minutes.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-08-2023 19:39 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 19:35 IST
Two Vande Bharat trains given stoppages at Thane and Kalyan stations: Central Railway
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@ANI)
  • Country:
  • India

Vande Bharat Express trains from CSMT in Mumbai to Shirdi and Solapur will halt at Thane and Kalyan stations from August 4, the Central Railway said.

The CSMT-Shirdi Sainagar Vande Bharat train will arrive at Thane station at 6:49 AM and depart after two minutes. Its scheduled arrival at Kalyan station is 7:11 AM and departure at 7:13 AM, as per a release.

The Shirdi Sainagar-CSMT train will reach Thane at 22:06 and depart at 22:08. The arrival and departure timings of this train at Kalyan station are 21:45 and 21:47, respectively.

The CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express will arrive at Thane station at 16:33 and depart at 16:35. It will reach Kalyan at 16:53 and depart at 16:55, the release said.

The Solapur-CSMT Vande Bharat Express will arrive at Thane station at 11:50 AM and leave at 11:52 AM.

According to CR, the halts are being given at Thane and Kalyan on an experimental basis.

The demand for giving stoppages to both trains was raised by Thane MP Rajan Vichare as commuters from Thane district had to travel to Dadar or CSMT to board these semi-high-speed trains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023