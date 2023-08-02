Left Menu

Himachal CM invites investment from hospitality sector, asks for participation in international expo

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 02-08-2023 19:57 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 19:57 IST
Himachal CM invites investment from hospitality sector, asks for participation in international expo
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged the hoteliers and entrepreneurs to invest in Himachal Pradesh, saying that the state holds huge potential for the tourism and hospitality industry, a statement said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the India International Hospitality Expo-2023, organised by India Expo Centre and Mart at Greater Noida on Wednesday, he said that Himachal will emerge as the most sought-after all-season tourism destination in coming years as its peaceful serene and salubrious environment was an added attraction besides the breathtaking scenic beauty and affable law & order system.

He said that the state government envisions encouraging investment in five- and seven-star hotels, health and wellness centres, old age homes and other areas, the statement said.

The chief minister said that the state government will provide speedy approvals as per the rules and invited entrepreneurs to submit proposals as there was no dearth of resources or land and the state government is also open for investment in this sector.

The government is making efforts to improve air connectivity and all district headquarters will be connected by constructing heliports to ease the access for the tourists and to enhance their footfall, Sukhu said, adding that flights are already operational from Delhi to Shimla and Dharamshala.

In order to expand the Kangra airport for landing of bigger jets, the land acquisition process will be completed soon besides other formalities. He said that Kangra has been declared as 'Tourism capital' because of its immense potential to attract tourists, air connectivity, picturesque valleys and availability of abundant water bodies, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023