Titan Q1 net profit dips 4.3 pc to Rs 756 crore, sales up 21% to 10,851 cr

Leading jewellery and watchmaker Titan on Wednesday reported a 4.3 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 756 crore in the June quarter.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 790 crore in the April-June period last fiscal.

However, its sales increased 20.9 per cent to Rs 10,851 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 8,975 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Titan's total expenses in the first quarter of FY24 stood at Rs 11,009 crore, up 30.82 per cent year-on-year.

Its total income in the June quarter rose 26.6 per cent to Rs 12,011 crore, including other operating revenues.

''The year has started well for us with double-digit revenue growth across business segments. The jewellery business remained the star performer with a 19 per cent growth on a year-on-year basis,'' Titan Managing Director C K Venkataraman said.

The company is pursuing market share gain across categories and investing in various capabilities and retail network expansion, he added.

''Our international foray is also shaping up well. We remain optimistic about our performance for the rest of the fiscal,'' Venkataraman said.

In the September quarter, Titan's jewellery segment clocked a revenue of Rs 10,696 crore, up 28 per cent compared to Rs 8,351 crore in the year-ago period.

''The India business grew by 20 per cent in the same period driven by healthy demand during Akshaya Tritiya and an attractive gold exchange programme. The buyer growth was 14 per cent and the average ticket sizes moved up by 6 per cent compared to Q1FY23,'' it said.

Revenue from the watches and wearables category rose 16.15 per cent to Rs 913 crore as against Rs 786 crore.

''Premiumization theme was at the fore with Titan and international brands seeing strong buying momentum clocking handsome double-digit growths in the analog segment. In wearables, the Fastrack brand grew the fastest clocking sizeable gains in the portfolio,'' it said.

Eyecare segment revenue came in at Rs 137 crore, down 4.86 per cent compared to Rs 144 crore in Q1 of FY23.

While revenue from other segments, which include its emerging business such as fragrance, wallets, Indian dress wear (Taneria) etc., was at Rs 76 crore, up 35.71 per cent in the April- June period.

Titan is a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO).

Shares of the company on Wednesday ended 0.75 per cent down at Rs 2,978.45 apiece on the BSE.

