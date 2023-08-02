Left Menu

India's ship management sector to drive employment growth: Anglo-Eastern Group

The ship management sector in India with around 153 large and mid-sized companies operating in the country continues to hold immense promise for the growth of the maritime industry and the flourishing careers of Indian seafarers in the coming years, he said on Tuesday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-08-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 20:27 IST
India's ship management sector to drive employment growth: Anglo-Eastern Group
  • Country:
  • India

The ship management sector in India is poised for a compounded annual growth rate of over six per cent in the next few years, an official of the Hong Kong-headquartered Anglo-Eastern Group said.

The growth of the sector would boost employment opportunities for Indian seafarers, its CEO Captain Bjorn Hojgaard said. The ship management sector in India with around 153 large and mid-sized companies operating in the country continues to hold ''immense promise for the growth of the maritime industry'' and the flourishing careers of Indian seafarers in the coming years, he said on Tuesday. For decades, Kolkata has been a major hub for such companies in India, said the official of the global ship management conglomerate.

''Several members of the Maritime Association of Shipowners Shipmanagers and Agents operate from this city. Most of these companies are either subsidiaries or India operations of global ship management firms based in Europe and the US,'' Hojgaard said.

Ship management companies handle crewing, technical, and regulatory activities on behalf of shipowners.

He exuded confidence in India's ship management industry to surpass the global growth trends of cargo shipping, which is projected to expand at a CAGR of around five per cent.

Around 4,500 seafarers, who are residents of West Bengal, contribute significantly as a major supplier of the merchant navy workforce to the Anglo-Eastern Group, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023