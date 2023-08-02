Left Menu

Delhi Police busts international arms trafficking syndicate; 3 held

Updated: 02-08-2023 20:46 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 20:46 IST
Delhi Police's Special Cell busted an international arms trafficking syndicate by arresting its three members, officials said on Wednesday.

Interrogation revealed that the three were active members of an arms trafficking network that was earlier headed by one Shahbaz Ansari, a resident of Bulandshahr. This network was allegedly used by the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang to procure weapons used in the assassination of Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala, they said.

The three arrested accused were identified as Mohammad Ovais alias Shamshad (27), a resident of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, Mohammad Afroz (25) and Mohammad Adnan Hussain Ansari (26), both residents of the Hazrat Nizamuddin area here, police said.

On July 25, police got a tip-off that Ovais would come near Ghata Masjid in Daryaganj to deliver a consignment of arms to his associates. A trap was laid and he was nabbed around 2.45 pm. Ten semi-automatic pistols, including Zigana and Slovakian pistols, were recovered from him, a senior police officer said.

Later, his associates Afroz and Adnan were also arrested from the Hazrat Nizammudin area at his instance. One US-made pistol, some Nepali currency, a Nepali SIM card and a specialised iron box used for trafficking pistols were recovered from Afroz, while one semi-automatic pistol and a scooter were recovered from Adnan, police said.

After the arrest of Shahbaz Ansari, Ovais started trafficking the weapons from the Nepal border to India. Adnan would contact his counterpart in Dubai and place the order for weapons, who then would convey the demand to other members of the module based in Pakistan, police said.

The Pakistan-based members of this module, after taking the order, would supply weapons by air cargo to Nepal in a concealed iron box specially designed for the purpose. Once the consignment reached Nepal, the same was be taken out by the members of the module in connivance of some Nepal customs officials, they said.

Thereafter, Ovais and Afroz would travel by road, taking advantage of the porous Indo-Nepal border, to transport the arms to India, police said.

They had brought four such consignments to India, the police added.

