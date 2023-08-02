Left Menu

Indian student pilot, Filipino trainer killed in small plane crash in the Philippines

PTI | Manila | Updated: 02-08-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 21:24 IST
Indian student pilot, Filipino trainer killed in small plane crash in the Philippines
  • Country:
  • Philippines

An Indian student pilot and his Filipino trainer were killed when their small plane crashed in the Philippines, authorities said on Wednesday.

Two persons died when the two-seater Cessna plane crashed in Apayao province, the official Philippine News Agency reported.

However, rescuers could not retrieve the bodies of Capt. Edzel John Lumbao Tabuzo and student pilot Anshum Rajkumar Konde from the crash site, it said.

The Echo Air Cessna 152 aircraft was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon after departing from Laoag International Airport at 12:16 pm, local media reported.

It was to reach Tuguegarao Airport at 3:16 p.m. However, it failed to land.

The wreckage of the plane was found in the province of Apayao on Wednesday afternoon.

Apayao Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) head Joeffrey Borromeo reported that the crash site is located at the border of Barangay Salvacion, Luna town and Barangay San Mariano in Pudtol town.

A medical and rescue team on board a Black Hawk helicopter of the Philippine Air Force spotted the plane's wreckage and the cadavers of Tabuzo and Konde.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines has suspended the operations of Echo Air International Aviation Academy, the operator of the aircraft, INQUIRER.net reported.

The operations of the flying school will remain suspended until a probe into the plane crash is completed, the news portal reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023