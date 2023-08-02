Left Menu

DPIIT hosts Vietnamese delegation to promote bilateral cooperation in Infra, logistics sector

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 22:50 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 22:48 IST
DPIIT hosts Vietnamese delegation to promote bilateral cooperation in Infra, logistics sector
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has hosted a delegation from Vietnam to promote bilateral cooperation in the infrastructure and logistics sector, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The five-day visit of the delegation from July 31 to August 4 is a follow-up to an Indian delegation's visit in March.

Around 80 participants, including Vietnamese delegates from various logistics and supply chain companies and associations, had fruitful discussions on both days, the DPIIT said.

A direct shipping route between India and Vietnam is a potential area of interest for both sides, it said, adding, investment opportunities in industrial parks and greenfield industrial smart cities such as Dholera Special Investment Region can be explored by Vietnamese businesses.

''Investment opportunities in modernisation and monetisation of infrastructure at 85 locations in Tier-I and Tier-II cities under public-private partnership mode, could be explored by the Vietnamese side,'' it added.

Vietnamese companies showcased development in their logistics and supply chain network, along with investment opportunities in various sectors, including logistics facilities, air cargo, container shipping and maritime.

