World Bank pauses disbursements for Niger operations except private sector partnerships

The World Bank said on Wednesday it was "alarmed" by efforts to overthrow the democratically elected government in Niger and had paused its disbursements for all operations in the country until further notice other than private sector partnerships.

"In response, the World Bank has paused disbursements for all operations until further notice other than private sector partnerships which will continue with caution," the World Bank said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)