UK says first group of British nationals have left Niger on French flight

The first group of British nationals have left Niger on a French flight bound for Paris, Britain's foreign office said on Wednesday. "A group of British nationals has left Niger on a French flight this evening. We have a team in Paris ready to support them on landing," a foreign office spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"A group of British nationals has left Niger on a French flight this evening. We have a team in Paris ready to support them on landing," a foreign office spokesperson said in an emailed statement. They did not say how many Britons were on the flight. "The UK's Ambassador and a core team remain in Niger to support the very small number of British nationals who are still there. We are grateful to the French for their help in this evacuation," the statement added.

