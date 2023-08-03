Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 3

Headlines - UK tax authorities pursue Uber in widening VAT dispute - GAM makes last-ditch effort to win support for Liontrust rescue deal - Wizz Air investors approve chief executive's bonus package extension plan - Airbus forms joint venture in bid to replace International Space Station - UK 'absolutely committed' to net zero, says Shapps Overview - Uber said it paid 386 million pounds ($490 million) to British tax authorities as part of a dispute over how the ride-sharing app applies value-added tax to trips made in the UK.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2023 06:18 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 06:18 IST
- Uber said it paid 386 million pounds ($490 million) to British tax authorities as part of a dispute over how the ride-sharing app applies value-added tax to trips made in the UK. - Swedish asset manager GAM Holding has made a fresh attempt to assuage shareholder concerns over its takeover offer from UK asset manager Liontrust that it says is essential to its survival.

- Investors in Wizz Air approved plans to give its chief executive an additional two years to unlock a bonus of 100 million pounds ($127.14 million), despite a sizeable opposition at the low-cost carrier's annual meeting. - France's Airbus is forming a joint venture with U.S. start-up Voyager to compete to build a replacement for the International Space Station, an internationally funded laboratory in space that is due to be decommissioned by the end of the decade.

- The UK energy secretary, Grant Shapps, has reassured industry leaders that the government remains "absolutely committed" to hitting its net zero carbon targets by 2050, in spite of recent controversy over its intentions. ($1 = 0.7865 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

