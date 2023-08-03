Left Menu

Train crashes into bus at crossing in Mexico, killing 7 and injuring 17

Queretaro state interior secretary Guadalupe Mungua later said the death toll had risen to seven.The town is in Queretaro state north of Mexico City.Photos of the scene showed the crumpled wreckage of the bus tossed to one side of the tracks.

PTI | Elmarques | Updated: 03-08-2023 08:27 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 08:27 IST
Train crashes into bus at crossing in Mexico, killing 7 and injuring 17

A train smashed into a small commuter bus at a grade crossing, killing seven people and injuring 17 early Wednesday, authorities in central Mexico said.

Alejandro Vázquez Mellado, head of civil defence for the township of El Marques, said several of the 17 injured were in critical condition. Queretaro state interior secretary Guadalupe Munguía later said the death toll had risen to seven.

The town is in Queretaro state north of Mexico City.

Photos of the scene showed the crumpled wreckage of the bus tossed to one side of the tracks. The vehicle was apparently dragged about 50 yards (metres) along the tracks.

Such accidents are frequent at railroad crossings in Mexico that lack signals or barriers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
4
Policybazaar for Business Onboards Insurance Industry Veteran Ajit Kumar to its Advisory Board

Policybazaar for Business Onboards Insurance Industry Veteran Ajit Kumar to ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023