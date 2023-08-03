Left Menu

ATS arrests 3 Bangladeshi nationals for illegal stay in Navi Mumbai

The Anti-Terrorism Squad ATS officials have raided a residential premises in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra and arrested three Bangladeshi nationals for illegally staying in the country, police said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of ATS, Navi Mumbai, raided the premises at Ovegaon in Kharghar area on Wednesday and nabbed the three persons, an official from Kharghar police station said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-08-2023 09:22 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 09:22 IST
ATS arrests 3 Bangladeshi nationals for illegal stay in Navi Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officials have raided a residential premises in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra and arrested three Bangladeshi nationals for illegally staying in the country, police said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of ATS, Navi Mumbai, raided the premises at Ovegaon in Kharghar area on Wednesday and nabbed the three persons, an official from Kharghar police station said. When enquired, the three persons could not produce any valid documents for travel to India and staying here, the official said, adding they worked locally to earn their livelihood. Two of them came to India along with their parents around 30 years ago and were staying here since then, as per the FIR.

The police gave the names of the arrested persons as Kamal Ahmed Khan (36), Alim Yunus Shaikh (40) and Badal Moinuddin Khan (38). A case was registered against them on Thursday under provisions of the Passport (Entry Into India) Rules, 1950 and the Foreigners Act, 1946, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023