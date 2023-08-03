Qatar Airways flight diverted to Thiruvananthapuram due to bad weather
A Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Kozhikode was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram airport on Thursday due to bad weather, airport sources said.
The flight landed at Thiruvananthapuram airport at 3:10 AM and left for Kozhikode at 5:18 AM, the sources said. There were 131 passengers on board the flight, the sources said.
