Qatar Airways flight diverted to Thiruvananthapuram due to bad weather

A Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Kozhikode was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram airport on Thursday due to bad weather, airport sources said.

The flight landed at Thiruvananthapuram airport at 3:10 AM and left for Kozhikode at 5:18 AM, the sources said. There were 131 passengers on board the flight, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)