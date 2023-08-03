Left Menu

Titan shares fall over 2 pc after June quarter earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2023 10:33 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 10:29 IST
Titan shares fall over 2 pc after June quarter earnings
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Titan declined by over 2 per cent in morning trade on Thursday after the company reported a 4.3 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit in the June quarter.

The stock went lower by 2.29 per cent to Rs 2,910 on the BSE after a weak beginning.

At the NSE, it dipped 2.25 per cent to Rs 2,910.

The stock was the biggest laggard among both the Sensex and Nifty firms.

In the equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex traded 172.58 points lower at 65,610.20 and the Nifty quoted 42.65 points down at 19,483.90.

Leading jewellery and watchmaker Titan on Wednesday reported a 4.3 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 756 crore in the June quarter.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 790 crore in the April-June period last fiscal.

However, its sales increased 20.9 per cent to Rs 10,851 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 8,975 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Titan's total expenses in the first quarter of FY24 stood at Rs 11,009 crore, up 30.82 per cent year-on-year.

Its total income in the June quarter rose 26.6 per cent to Rs 12,011 crore, including other operating revenues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023