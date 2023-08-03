Left Menu

1 person killed, 2 injured as truck overturns on Mumbai-Pune Expressway; traffic affected

A person was killed and two others received injuries when a speeding glass-laden truck overturned after hitting another truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtras Raigad district in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-08-2023 11:59 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 11:57 IST
1 person killed, 2 injured as truck overturns on Mumbai-Pune Expressway; traffic affected
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A person was killed and two others received injuries when a speeding glass-laden truck overturned after hitting another truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district in the wee hours of Thursday, police said. Vehicular movement on a Mumbai-bound lane was affected for a few hours it was closed between 5.30 am to 8.30 am to remove the truck and the glass material scattered on the road, an official said.

The accident took place when the truck carrying the glass material rammed into another truck from its rear side and then overturned on the expressway in Khopoli area, he said. Three persons received serious injuries and were taken to hospital. One of them, identified as Sadanand Patil (43), driver of the glass-laden truck, succumbed to injuries during treatment, the official said. The Mumbai-bound lane was opened for traffic after 8.30 am and the vehicular movement was slow, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023