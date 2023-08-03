Left Menu

Burned-out car carrier being towed to Dutch port

The fire aboard the Panama-registered ship, which was carrying new cars, resulted in the death of an Indian crew member and the injury of seven who jumped overboard to escape the flames. Safety experts will remain on board the ship during the 64 km (40 mile) towing operation, which is taking place in difficult weather.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 03-08-2023 12:16 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 12:16 IST
Burned-out car carrier being towed to Dutch port
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

A burned-out car carrier off the Dutch coast is being towed to port for salvage, Dutch authorities said on Thursday. The Fremantle Highway, which was travelling from Germany to Egypt when the blaze broke out on July 26, will be towed from its current location north of the islands Ameland and Schiermonnikoog to nearby harbour Eemshaven, the Dutch public works and water management ministry said in a statement.

"Most of the ship has now been inspected and there are no indications that there is still fire on board," Rijkswaterstaat said, adding that the situation on board is now stable. The fire aboard the Panama-registered ship, which was carrying new cars, resulted in the death of an Indian crew member and the injury of seven who jumped overboard to escape the flames.

Safety experts will remain on board the ship during the 64 km (40 mile) towing operation, which is taking place in difficult weather. Ship charter company "K" Line said on Friday there were 3,783 vehicles on board the ship, including 498 battery electric vehicles.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire, notably about reports that it started in the battery of an electric car.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023