European stocks slip as earnings, higher yields drag
The German DAX led regional losses, with Infineon down 9% after the chipmaker forecast a decline in fourth-quarter revenue as the market for semiconductors remains a mixed picture. Shares of London Stock Exchange Group fell 3.5% after the exchange group announced its first-half numbers.
European shares declined for a third straight session on Thursday, as elevated U.S. bond yields and underwhelming earnings reports dented sentiment ahead of the Bank of England's interest rate decision.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.6% by 0715 GMT, hitting a two-week low. The German DAX led regional losses, with Infineon down 9% after the chipmaker forecast a decline in fourth-quarter revenue as the market for semiconductors remains a mixed picture.
Shares of London Stock Exchange Group fell 3.5% after the exchange group announced its first-half numbers. Among the bright spots, shares of Societe Generale , France's third-biggest listed bank, gained 3%, and ING Groep, the largest Dutch bank, rose 1.4%, after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
Anheuser-Busch InBev climbed nearly 2% after the world's largest brewer reported higher-than-expected second-quarter earnings and retained its 2023 forecast, supported by China's gradual post-COVID recovery and strength elsewhere. Stocks globally came under pressure as U.S. bonds yields hit nine-month peaks following strong private jobs data and refunding announcement of Washington's maturing debt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Israel's Herzog to address Congress amid tensions with Washington
Israeli President Herzog to address Congress amid tensions with Washington
China's Washington envoy warns of retaliation against further US tech curbs
Major League Cricket: Washington Freedom beat Los Angeles Knight Riders by 6 wickets
Major League Cricket: Washington Freedom beats San Francisco Unicorns by 30 runs