European stocks slip as earnings, higher yields drag

European shares declined for a third straight session on Thursday, as elevated U.S. bond yields and underwhelming earnings reports dented sentiment ahead of the Bank of England's interest rate decision.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.6% by 0715 GMT, hitting a two-week low. The German DAX led regional losses, with Infineon down 9% after the chipmaker forecast a decline in fourth-quarter revenue as the market for semiconductors remains a mixed picture.

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group fell 3.5% after the exchange group announced its first-half numbers. Among the bright spots, shares of Societe Generale , France's third-biggest listed bank, gained 3%, and ING Groep, the largest Dutch bank, rose 1.4%, after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Anheuser-Busch InBev climbed nearly 2% after the world's largest brewer reported higher-than-expected second-quarter earnings and retained its 2023 forecast, supported by China's gradual post-COVID recovery and strength elsewhere. Stocks globally came under pressure as U.S. bonds yields hit nine-month peaks following strong private jobs data and refunding announcement of Washington's maturing debt.

