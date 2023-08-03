Narayan Rane urges global healthcare Industry Leaders to invest in proposed MGMTZ

India Chamber of Business and Commerce ( India Chamber) in partnership with Ministry of MSME, ICMR and IMA organised Roundtable conference with Union Minister of MSME Shri Narayan Rane and global healthcare Industry Leaders at Udyog Bhawan, New Delhi on 2nd august 2023. The upcoming India Health Dialogue Summit (IHD) and proposed Maharashtra Global Med Tech Zone (MGMTZ)- a world class Global Medical device manufacturing Hub in the state of Maharashtra were discussed in the Roundtable .

Addressing the Health care Industry Shri Narayan Rane said the Ministry of MSME is focusing on building robust manufacturing capabilities in healthcare sector to make India new hub for medical devices and AtamNirbhar in Healthcare sector. He assured all the support for proposed MGMTZ and invited the global healthcare industry leaders to invest in the proposed park.

Sh. Nitin Pangotra, President and CEO, India Chamber while addressing industry members at the round table said Future of healthcare is based on digital and smart healthcare delivery, tech enabled, and innovation based high-quality manufacturing and diversification into critical health care equipments and medical devices, assistive technologies, diagnostics, drug parks etc. and application of new innovation and technologies into healthcare system.

The Upcoming IHD ’s Summit which will be held in November for promoting investment opportunities, global collaborations, innovation and entrepreneurship in Indian health care manufacturing and services sector to make India AtamNirbhar in Health sector.

MGMTZ is proposed by India chamber in partnership with ICMR as part of their initiative of India Health dialogue platform to create MedTech ecosystem at one place along with common facilities (testing, QA/QC, Sterilization, Packaging, Advanced Warehousing, etc.) and building Advance Manufacturing capabilities ensuring global standards for export promotions for augmenting manufacturing capabilities in medical devices sector for building India- led global supply chain networks.

(With Inputs from PIB)