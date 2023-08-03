Titan shares fall over 2 pc after June quarter earnings

Shares of Titan declined by more than 2 per cent on Thursday after the company reported a 4.3 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit in the June quarter.

The stock went lower by 2.56 per cent to settle at Rs 2,902.30 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it fell by 3.19 per cent to Rs 2,883.30.

On the NSE, it fell 2.38 per cent to end at Rs 2,906 per share.

The stock was the biggest laggard among both the Sensex and Nifty firms.

The company's market valuation fell by Rs 6,760.48 crore to Rs 2,57,662.18 crore.

In the equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 542.10 points to settle at 65,240.68 and the Nifty declined 144.90 points to end at 19,381.65.

Leading jewellery and watchmaker Titan on Wednesday reported a 4.3 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 756 crore in the June quarter.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 790 crore in the April-June period last fiscal.

However, its sales increased 20.9 per cent to Rs 10,851 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 8,975 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Titan's total expenses in the first quarter of FY24 stood at Rs 11,009 crore, up 30.82 per cent year-on-year.

Its total income in the June quarter rose 26.6 per cent to Rs 12,011 crore, including other operating revenues.

