UK's FTSE 100 stems losses after BoE hikes as expected; dour earnings weigh

UK's FTSE 100 pared losses on Thursday as rate-sensitive stocks advanced after the Bank of England raised borrowing costs by an expected 25 basis points, though downbeat earnings and ex-dividend trades weighed.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was last down 0.6%, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index added 0.4%. The BoE

raised its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a 15-year peak of 5.25%, and gave a new warning that borrowing costs were likely to stay high for some time.

"The decision to opt for a 25 bps hike looks to us like a central bank that wants to stop hiking," said Samuel Zief, head of FX strategy at J.P. Morgan Private Bank. "We continue to think the BoE has a couple more hikes left in them to a terminal rate around 5.75%, but it is difficult to have conviction over that landing point."

The pound extended losses after the decision, and was last down 0.3%. Rate-sensitive homebuilders added 0.5%, while real estate investment trusts and real estate rose 1.6%, and 1.4%, respectively.

London Stock Exchange Group lost 1.4% after the exchange's first-half profit before tax fell 17.6%. Mondi slumped 3.7% after the paper and packaging firm reported a 28% drop in half-yearly underlying core profit.

Further weighing on the FTSE 100 were telecom firm BT Group and consumer staples major Unilever, which fell 3.5% and 1.6%, respectively, as their shares traded ex-dividend. Wizz Air lost 1.1% after the budget carrier said capacity growth will be slower than expected

Smith+Nephew slipped 1.7% after the medical products maker kept its annual profit outlook unchanged and its first-half trading profit and margins missed market expectations. Bucking the trend, Helios Towers jumped 7.9% after the communications infrastructure firm tightened its full-year 2023 guidance to the upper end of its forecast range.

Meanwhile, the final reading of July UK S&P Global Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed growth across British services companies slowed to its lowest level since January.

