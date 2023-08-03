Left Menu

Delhi Metro extends UPI payment facility across entire network

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2023 17:37 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 17:06 IST
Delhi Metro extends UPI payment facility across entire network
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance passenger convenience, the Delhi Metro on Thursday extended the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) option for payments at ticket vending machines and counters across its network.

The initiative aims at streamlining ticketing services and providing a digital and seamless mode of travel, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

Passengers can now recharge their smart cards or purchase metro QR tickets using UPI-supported mobile applications on their smartphones, similar to everyday payment experiences at shopping malls, grocery stores, and with other vendors, it said.

This move eliminates the need to carry cash or debit and credit cards, providing commuters with added convenience, the statement added.

The DMRC initially introduced the UPI facility at select ticket vending machines in the Noida and Ghaziabad sections in 2018.

With this recent extension, over 125 stations in the Delhi-NCR network have been upgraded and the remaining ticket vending machines will be equipped with UPI within a week, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023