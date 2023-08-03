UK gilt yields fall, shares gain after BoE raises rates

British government bond yields dropped on Thursday and stocks, in particular in the real-estate sector, after the Bank of England raised interest rates by 25 basis points, though signalled that rates are set to stay high.

Market expectations prior to the meeting were almost evenly split between a 25- and 50-basis point increase. The rate-sensitive two year yield was down 12 basis points at 4.87%, which would be its biggest daily fall in two weeks. The benchmark 10-year yield, which had been higher ahead of the decision, was flat at 4.4%.

Shares in homebuilders and real estate companies rallied after the policy announcement, helping the main benchmark indices pare some earlier losses. The FTSE 100 inched higher but remained down 0.6% on the day and the mid-cap FTSE 250 turned positive, up 0.4%.

"The recent fall in inflation and signs of a faltering economy meant that the (rate-setting) MPC felt it had enough room to revert back to a 25bps rise in August," said Thomas Pugh, an economist at RSM UK. "However, one weak data point will not be enough for the Bank to be satisfied that inflation is now on a sustainable trajectory. We expect at least one more 25bps rate hike in September, whether that is followed by another one will depend on the inflation and labour market data between now and then."

The pound fell by as much as 0.66%, hitting a fresh one month low, after the decision. It then pared losses to trade at $1.2686, 0.2% lower, above where it was before the decision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)