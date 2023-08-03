German short-dated bond yields extend fall after BoE

German short-dated yields ticked lower on Thursday after the Bank of England's remarks supported expectations that central banks are close to the end of the tightening cycle. The BoE raised its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point and gave a new warning that borrowing costs were likely to stay high for some time.

"It (the BoE) seems to be preparing the groundwork for a pause in the autumn, adding the line that it is committed to keeping Bank Rate 'sufficiently restrictive for sufficiently long' to get inflation back to 2%," said Jessica Hinds, director in Fitch Ratings' Economics team. Yields on the policy rate-sensitive British 2-year bond dropped 10.5 bps to 4.89%, while the 10-year yield was down one bp at 4.40%.

Germany's 2-year bond yield fell 3.5 bps to 3.13%. It was down one bp before the BoE statement. Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark of the euro area, was last up 1 bp at 2.52%.

Data on Thursday showed German exports barely expanded in June, adding to signs the economy is stagnating after the European Central Bank raised interest rates to 3.75% from below zero in little more than a year. Separate survey data showed that the downturn in euro zone business activity worsened more than initially thought in July.

Italy's 10-year bond yield was last up 3 bps at 4.22%, after touching its highest since July 12 at just above that level. The closely watched gap between Italian and German 10-year yields widened 2 bps to 170 bps.

With the BoE decision out of the way, investors will turn their focus to U.S. economic data. The weekly jobless claims report and monthly ISM business survey are due later this session, before the key non-farm payrolls report on Friday. Euro area bonds were tracking their U.S. peers earlier in the session.

Longer-dated U.S. bond yields have risen for three sessions in a row. Analysts said yields have been pushed up by higher-than-expected debt issuance plans from the Treasury and Fitch's downgrade of the country's credit rating. U.S. 10-year bond yields were up 6 bps to 4.143%, around their highest since November.

Pooja Kumra, senior rates strategist at lender TD, said resilient economic data from the U.S. since the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike last week had added to upward pressure on yields. "The Treasury refunding plan has further added to the steepening move," she said, referring to a rise in longer-dated yields compared to shorter-dated yields.

