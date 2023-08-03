Left Menu

Burned-out car carrier arrived at Dutch port for salvage

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire. An emergency responder was heard in a recording released by Dutch broadcaster RTL as saying "the fire started in the battery of an electric car." But that has not been confirmed by authorities.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2023 17:49 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 17:49 IST
Burned-out car carrier arrived at Dutch port for salvage

(Recasts with arrival at port, edits) AMSTERDAM, Aug 3 (Reuters) -

The car carrier that caught fire last week off the coast of the Netherlands has arrived at the northern Dutch port of Eemshaven for salvage, officials there said on Thursday. One crew member died when the blaze broke out on the Fremantle Highway on July 26 as it was travelling from Germany to Egypt. Seven others who jumped overboard to escape the flames were injured.

"Most of the ship has now been inspected and there are no indications that there is still fire on board," the Dutch Ministry of Public Works and Water Management said in a statement. Safety experts remained on board the Panama-registered ship during the 64-km (40-mile) towing operation which started north of the islands of Ameland and Schiermonnikoog in difficult weather, the ministry added.

Ship charter company "K" Line said on Friday there were 3,783 vehicles on board, including 498 electric vehicles. An investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire.

An emergency responder was heard in a recording released by Dutch broadcaster RTL as saying "the fire started in the battery of an electric car." But that has not been confirmed by authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023