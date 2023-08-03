UK gilt yields fall, shares gain after BoE raises rates

British government bond yields dropped on Thursday and stocks rose, in particular in the real-estate sector, after the Bank of England raised interest rates by 25 basis points. The rate-sensitive two-year yield was down 12 basis points at 4.87%, which would be its biggest daily fall in two weeks. The benchmark 10-year yield, which had been higher ahead of the decision, was flat at 4.4%.

"We expect inflation to take a further step down in the July data which will be published in two weeks time, I think that will come down to around 7% at that point... followed by another larger step down in October's data," Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said at a press conference after the decision. The Bank of England raised its key interest rate by a quarter point to a 15-year peak of 5.25%, and gave a new warning that borrowing costs were likely to stay high for some time. Market expectations prior to the meeting were almost evenly split between a 25- and 50-basis point increase.

Shares in homebuilders and real estate companies, which have suffered in recent months as higher mortgage costs raised prices for home buyers, rallied after the policy announcement, helping the main benchmark indices pare some earlier losses. The FTSE 100 inched higher but remained down 0.8% on the day and the mid-cap FTSE 250 turned positive, and was last up 0.13%.

"The recent fall in inflation and signs of a faltering economy meant that the (rate-setting) MPC felt it had enough room to revert back to a 25bps rise in August," said Thomas Pugh, an economist at RSM UK. "However, one weak data point will not be enough for the Bank to be satisfied that inflation is now on a sustainable trajectory. We expect at least one more 25bps rate hike in September, whether that is followed by another one will depend on the inflation and labour market data between now and then."

The pound fell by as much as 0.66%, hitting a fresh one month low, after the decision. It then pared losses to trade at $1.2686, 0.2% lower, above where it was before the decision. It had been the best performing major currency against the dollar in the first half of the year because of expectations the BoE would have to raise rates further than global peers.

Market expectations for peak Bank Rate reached 6.5% in mid July before falling back to 5.75% after a sharp decline in consumer price inflation, echoing declines elsewhere in the world, particularly the United States. "We still see sterling moving higher from here on rate differentials between the United States and Britain," said Yvan Berthoux, an FX strategist at UBS.

The dovish rate repricing we've seen around the world has been mostly in reaction to U.S. CPI. Yes there was one soft print in the UK, but there are still signs of inflation."

