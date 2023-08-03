Left Menu

Blue Star plans to raise Rs 1,000 crore

Air conditioning and commercial refrigeration firm Blue Star Ltd on Thursday said it will raise Rs 1,000 crore from the market to support its aspirational growth plans. It will be raised by way of issuance of equity shares, fullypartly convertible debentures, non-convertible debentures, andor any other financial instruments convertible into equity shares through one or more public and private offerings including by way of qualified institutions placement, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 19:08 IST
Blue Star plans to raise Rs 1,000 crore

Air conditioning and commercial refrigeration firm Blue Star Ltd on Thursday said it will raise Rs 1,000 crore from the market to support its 'aspirational' growth plans. The board of the Blue Star in a meeting held on Thursday approved the proposal for raising funds in one or more tranches subject to necessary approvals. It will be raised by way of ''issuance of equity shares, fully/partly convertible debentures, non-convertible debentures, and/or any other financial instruments convertible into equity shares'' through one or more public and private offerings including by way of qualified institutions' placement, it said. ''The proceeds from the aforesaid proposed fundraising are intended to be utilised for meeting funding requirements and growth objectives of the Company and its businesses including but not limited to funding expenditure for general corporate purposes, as well as to retire some debt,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023