At least 15 thought to be dead after bus crash in Mexico, officials say

At least 15 people are thought to have died and 21 more injured in a bus crash in the Mexican state of Nayarit in the early hours of Thursday, state officials said.

Local media had earlier reported that as many as 24 could have died when the passenger bus crashed off the highway into a ravine in western Mexico.

