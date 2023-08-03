Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 20:02 IST
India closely monitoring situation in Niger
India on Thursday said it is closely monitoring the developments in Niger and around 250 Indians residing in the West African country are safe.

Niger has witnessed wide-spread protests following last week's coup.

A number of European countries including France have started evacuating their citizens from Niger.

''We are closely monitoring developments there. We are in touch with our embassy there,'' External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in his weekly media briefing.

''The embassy has informed us that they are in close contact with the Indian community in Niger,'' he said.

Bagchi said the Indian community in that country comprises around 250 people and that they are all safe.

He said around 10 to 15 Indians, who were in Niger temporarily, have left the country on board evacuation flights operated by France.

''The situation is said to be normal now,'' he said.

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain said French flights evacuated nationals from many other countries, including Indian citizens from Niger.

''Following the military coup in #Niger, France has evacuated 992 people from the country through several rotation flights over the past two days,'' Lenain tweeted.

''In addition to 560 French citizens, the flights evacuated nationals from many other countries, including Indian citizens,'' he said.

Niger's new military-ruled government announced the reopening of its borders with Libya, Mali, Chad, Algeria and Burkina Faso.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

