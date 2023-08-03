Left Menu

Spain to probe budget airlines over hand luggage fees

Spain's Ministry of Consumer Affairs said on Thursday it had opened an investigation into low-cost airlines over hand luggage and other fees, which result in the price most consumers pay being higher than the one that was initially advertised.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 03-08-2023 20:18 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 20:18 IST
Spain to probe budget airlines over hand luggage fees
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's Ministry of Consumer Affairs said on Thursday it had opened an investigation into low-cost airlines over hand luggage and other fees, which result in the price most consumers pay being higher than the one that was initially advertised. The probe could result in fines of up to one million euros ($1.09 million) regardless of the profit made from such fees, and as much as eight times the profit obtained, if it is in excess of one million euros, the ministry said in a statement. It did not name any specific airlines.

Budget carriers like Ryanair, easyJet, or their Spanish rival Vueling charge passengers for hand luggage, such as trolley bags larger than a certain size. They also impose an additional fee if a passenger wants a choice in seating. The ministry said that by separating such fees from those traditionally included in ticket prices these airlines "offer in their advertisement very competitive prices".

This "does not correspond in most cases with the price that the consumer ends up paying, as a consequence of these practices." It said Internet search engines can also give an unfair advantage to airlines offering tickets that exclude the fees compared to pricier tickets offered by competitors.

In 2019, a Spanish court ruled Ryanair's policy of charging a fee for hand luggage was "abusive". However, Ryanair continued with its policy, citing airlines' commercial freedom to determine the size of their cabin baggage. ($1 = 0.9151 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023