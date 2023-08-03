Left Menu

UK finance minister Hunt: Inflation plans are working, we must stick to them

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-08-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 20:19 IST
UK finance minister Hunt: Inflation plans are working, we must stick to them
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said efforts to reduce the country's inflation rate were working and stressed the importance of the government sticking to its plans.

"What the Bank of England Governor is saying is that we have a plan that is bringing down inflation solidly, robustly and consistently," Hunt told reporters after the BoE raised its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a 15-year peak of 5.25%.

"So the plan is working. But what we have to do as a government is made sure we stick to that plan. We don't veer around like a shopping trolley."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023